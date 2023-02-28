Man accused of killing 3 Kentucky police officers dies in jail

Lance Storz, 49, was accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 in a shootout last June.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 in a shootout last June died by suicide Monday night while in jail, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner.

Lance Storz, 49, appeared in a Floyd Circuit Court in August 2022 where he pleaded not guilty to 20 charges, including three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer.

In June 2022, officers were attempting to serve a court-issued domestic violence warrant on Storz at his home in Allen County when he barricaded himself in a home and began shooting.

He was also indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a service animal.

In the days leading up to the shootout, Storz was accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

All three officers and the K-9 were laid to rest in Prestonsburg.

