Drowning victim at Stillhouse Hollow Lake identified as Fort Hood soldier

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Fort Hood officials identified the man who drowned in Stillhouse Hollow Lake Saturday as Spc. Francisco Gilberto Hernandez, 24, of Woodside, NY.

Hernandez went underwater while riding an inner tube behind a boat. Authorities found his body Sunday a little before 1:30 p.m.

“The Black Knight family is heartbroken by the loss of Spc. Francisco Hernandez. Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt. “Spc. Hernandez served his country honorably both stateside while at Fort Hood and abroad in Korea and Romania and this tragic loss is felt by every member within our formation.”

Hernandez entered the Army in May 2017, as an Automatic Rifleman, and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division since December 2017, according to a Fort Hood press release.

Hernandez’ awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon.

Bell County Justice of the Peace G. Potvin ordered an autopsy on the body.

Texas Parks and Wildlife were assisted by the Bell County Sheriff's Department's Emergency Management and Crisis Response Division.

Hernandez is the second Fort Hood soldier to drown in Stillhouse Hollow Lake in the last three weeks.

Pvt. Mehjor Morta's body was found at the base of the dam just after midnight July 17.