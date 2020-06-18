MACON, Ga. — This week Georgia law makers headed back to the capitol, after COIVD-19 suspended this year's session in March.

"It's been very unusual. First we walk through temperature scanners as we are entering the capitol," says Senator Larry Walker.

Once inside, Walker says you'll find legislators wearing masks and keeping a social distance.

"We ended up having 5 senators that got coronavirus, so we are taking it serious," says Walker.

In the House chambers, Dale Washburn, who represents parts of Bibb and Monroe Counties says they've changed their voting process.

Normally, they use buttons on their desks which takes a minute or less. Now they're voting verbally, roll call style.

Houston County rep, Heath Clark, says this takes about 10 minutes per bill.

"What that means is there's going to be a lot of legislation that's carried over to next year. They're trying to prioritize what are the things that have to get done, or the most desired things. If it's not necessary, what are the top priorities," says Clark.

Constitutionally, Georgia law makers must pass the 2021 budget by the end of this session.

Another big focus is passing hate crime legislation.

Lt. Governor Jeff Duncan wrote Wednesday that "the tragic murder of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick has brought the need for this change to the forefront of Georgians' minds."

Georgia is one of only 4 states in the country without this kind of statute, according to the U.S. department of justice.

"We're still doing the people's business, which has to go on," says Walker.

Wednesday was day 32 of the legislative session, which should wrap up by the end of the month.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES:

Georgia police chiefs endorse hate crime legislation

Lt. Gov. Duncan calls hate crime law 'important piece of legislation to get right'

Georgia hate crimes law shows some life

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.