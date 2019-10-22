LEGOLAND Florida is honoring U.S. veterans.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 25, LEGOLAND will give free admission, 50 percent off tickets for up to six guests and up to 25 percent off overnight stays for veterans.

On Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, each U.S. service member can receive a free American flag wristband and flyer (describing the discounts and events of the day) at the ticket windows. A wristband entitles the wearer to the following discounts that day:

10 percent discount on food, beverage and retail purchases at all locations including carts.

Receive a second 6x8 photo free with the purchase of the first photo.

Receive two plays of carnival-style games for the price of one, excluding prize-every-time games.

To receive free admission, U.S. veterans must present valid military ID or proof of veteran status at the ticket windows on the day of their visit.

In addition, active-duty U.S. service members receive complimentary admission to LEGOLAND Florida theme park and LEGOLAND Water Park all year long.

