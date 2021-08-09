Changes coming to Lenox Square's youth supervision policy

Lenox Square will require all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult -- that is 21 or older -- after 3 p.m.

ATLANTA — Lenox Square announced Wednesday new changes are coming to its youth supervision policy.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 21, Lenox Square will require all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult -- that is 21 or older -- after 3 p.m.

According to the mall's website, all unsupervised guests under the age of 18 will be told to leave the property if not immediately accompanied. Lenox Square will ask for identification including a state-issued driver's license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport. The ID must include a photo and date of birth.

"Those without acceptable identification will be denied entry or asked to leave the property," the website states.

Lenox Square said one adult may accompany up to four adolescents. The adult will be responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany, according to the mall's policy.