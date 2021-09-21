New rules for minors at Lenox Square start today | What to know

All visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult -- that is 21 or older -- after 3 p.m.

ATLANTA — If you are under 18 and plan to go to Lenox Square in Buckhead, you better have an adult with you.

Starting today, Sept. 21, all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult -- that is 21 or older -- after 3 p.m.

According to the mall's website, all unsupervised guests under the age of 18 will be told to leave the property if not immediately accompanied. Lenox Square will ask for identification including a state-issued driver's license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card or a passport. The ID must include a photo and date of birth.

Lenox Square said one adult may accompany up to four adolescents. The adult will be responsible for the actions of all of the youth they accompany, according to the mall's policy.

Employees under the age of 18 are able to continue their work at their store during youth supervision policy hours but must adhere to the policy if their work shift ends during policy hours.