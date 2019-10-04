MACON, Ga. — "Let’s get ready to rumble.”

Nope, Middle Georgia boxing fans, that isn’t Michael Buffer getting ready to introduce the contestants in a televised HBO heavyweight boxing match at Macon’s City Auditorium.

It’s advance notification that the Macon Bibb County government is preparing to embark on its annual theatrical performance, also known as budget hearings. They’ll be held in the government center at 700 Poplar Street in downtown Macon.

So let’s get ready to rumble as the mayor and commissioners bobble, duck and weave their way through departmental budget requests, hoping their finished product will be sufficient to balance the 2020 fiscal budget or justify a property tax hike for the third consecutive year. They’ll attempt to look convincing as they promise to do everything possible to avoid higher taxes.

There are 10 key players In the upcoming budget struggles. They’re led by Mayor Robert Reichert, who’s held the mayor’s office longer than anyone in the city’s history. Nine commissioners round out the budget brigade. They are Valerie Wynn, Larry Schlesinger, Elaine Lucas, Mallory Jones, Bert Bivins, Joe Allen, Scotty Shepherd , Virgil Watkins and Al Tillman.

Regardless of whether the officials acknowledge preferences in the budget process, they all have their pet projects that they’ll fight to keep funded at the highest possible level. They’ll fabricate stories - occasionally humorous and entertaining - to kept their projects fit and healthy for another year.

There’s one area, however, where they struggle to remain civil when discussing it. They point fingers, sling harsh comments and call each other everything but "dumb lower-backsides". That powerful area of contention is funding for outside agencies.

Some commissioners think outside agencies shouldn’t get one penny of tax dollars. For example, Wynn argues that outside agencies should seek money from personal donations and fundraisers instead of tax-payer handouts. If the Macon Transit Authority needs money, she’d push raising rates and eliminating non-profitable routes over the government allocating money to keep the agency operational.

Wynn also believes those who favor the Tubman Museum should busy themselves raising money for the facility if they want to keep it open. The Tubman specializes in African American history and displays art, artifacts and exhibits that illustrate it.

Wynn holds the District 1 commission seat. It’s located in North Macon where some of the most conservative voters in Bibb County live.

On the other hand, Lucas probably would instigate sit-ins, protest marches and expanded voter registration drives if officials attempt to slash Tubman funding. Lucas is a veteran civil rights worker who would delight in leading renewed efforts to stabilize or improve the plight of Bibb County’s African Americans.

Lucas holds the District 3 commission seat. It’s located in East Macon where some of the most liberal voters in Bibb County reside, at least according past election trends in the area.

Macon Bibb’s 2020 fiscal year budget, which begins July 1, will be put together this spring. That’s a year before elections are held for mayor and the nine commissioners. Reichert is term-limited and can’t run again. Some commissioners, such as Schlesinger, don’t plan to run for a commission seat next year. Instead, Schlesinger has announced his candidacy for mayor.

Some other commissioners plan to run for re-election. Those commissioners would be less likely to have a bitter and extended budgeting brawl in the 2020 election year. They’d prefer a heavyweight budget fight this year.

Reichert is scheduled to present his budget proposal to the commissioners in mid-May.

As Michael Buffer would say, “let’s get ready to rumble.”