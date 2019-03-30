The family home of Little Richard Penniman house officially opened as a resource center for the Pleasant Hill community.

Visitors and community members were given tours of the home for the first time Saturday.

The home was moved by the Georgia Department of Transportation to it's current location on Craft street and then recently renovated by the Community Enhancement Authority.

Mayor Robert Reichert and state representative James Beverly spoke about their hopes for the center as a way to help the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Stanley Stewart, cousin of Little Richard, says they're working on starting a foundation to raise funds for the house.

Stewart says this will help kids in the neighborhood.

"This could be their springboard for whatever they want to accomplish in life. They can come to their resource center and study the world and then go out and change the world," said Stewart.

The center will open from 9am to 5:30 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Everyone in Macon is welcome to use the facility.