One person has been arrested after a shooting that happened in Milledgeville Friday afternoon.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One person was arrested after a shooting that happened in Milledgeville Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Georgia State Patrol, officers got the call just after 3 p.m. about a car crash that stemmed from a shooting on Garrett Way and Lata Terrace.

The release says a car was hit and pushed off the road and into a private yard, hitting a tree. The person who hit the car ran away on foot, but was eventually arrested.

GSP says the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and Milledgeville Police Department handled the shooting incident and are handling all charges.

