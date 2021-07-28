1 dead, 1 hospitalized after accident on I-75S in Macon

The sheriff's office says the accident happened just before the Eisenhower Parkway exit

MACON, Ga. — A man was killed and a woman hospitalized after an accident on I-75S Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 2:10 p.m. near the Eisenhower Parkway exit.

It was reported to deputies that an SUV being driven by a 25-year-old man was going south when he went off the road and into a concrete median barrier.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he later died.

His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was also taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Neither person has been identified yet, pending notification of their next of kin.

Anyone with information on the accident can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.