An 18-year-old woman was killed early Thursday morning after being shot in east Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a person shot on Leaf Street around 5 a.m.

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Shonddricka Adams dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the back.

They also found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his right calf.

The Sheriff’s Office says the two were sitting in a gray Jeep Wrangler when the shooting happened, and that the victim had run to a nearby home to ask for help.

The suspect ran away and there is not currently a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

