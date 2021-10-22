1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 2-car crash in Milledgeville

According to a Facebook post from the Milledgeville Police Department, it happened in the 200 Block of Lakeside Drive in the Carrington Woods Subdivision.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and hospitalized another Friday.

According to a Facebook post from the Milledgeville Police Department, it happened in the 200 Block of Lakeside Drive in the Carrington Woods Subdivision. The post says the two-car wreck killed one person and the second person was flown by helicopter to a hospital.

There are no other details of the crash at this time.

This accident is still under investigation.