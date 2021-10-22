1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 2-car crash in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and hospitalized another Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the Milledgeville Police Department, it happened in the 200 Block of Lakeside Drive in the Carrington Woods Subdivision. The post says the two-car wreck killed one person and the second person was flown by helicopter to a hospital.
There are no other details of the crash at this time.
This accident is still under investigation.
The post says Lakeside Drive will be shut down in both directions until the investigation is complete. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.