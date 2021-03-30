1 dead, 1 hurt in west Macon shooting

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 2000 block of Oglesby Place.

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is hurt after a shooting in west Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 2000 block of Oglesby Place around 12:45 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office says a call of a person shot came into the Macon-Bibb County E-911 call center.

When deputies arrived, they found two men in the back parking lot of 2029 Oglesby Place shot.

The Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old died at the scene. An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is listed in stable condition.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.