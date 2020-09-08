1 dead, 1 in stable condition after Macon wreck

It happened just before midnight Saturday in the 5200 block of Arkwright Road.

Bibb deputies are investigating after an accident left one dead and one hospitalized Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before midnight, a truck was traveling on Arkwright Road.

The driver, 42-year old Larry Moore of Monroe County, lost control and ran off the road down an embankment.

The truck hit the side of a train stationed on the railroad tracks.

The truck rolled before coming to a complete stop.

The back seat passenger, 39-year-old Clinton Nettles of Nashville, Georgia, was thrown from the truck during the accident.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

A front seat passenger was not injured.

The next of kin has been notified, and the accident is currently under investigation.