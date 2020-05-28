MACON, Ga. — Two people are dead and one is injured after one-car accident on 6699 Barfield Road in Macon.

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Jones says two people were extracted from the wrecked vehicle. One person died afterward and one was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

