1 dead, 2 injured after being shot at Warner Robins gas station

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A person is dead after being shot at a gas station in Warner Robins.

According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened at the 7-Star Food Mart on 699 North Davis Drive just after midnight on Monday morning.

They say a man and woman were arguing at the gas pumps when she pointed a gun at 31-year-old Jamal Colson and shot him.

The woman then fired at the store and shot a 50-year-old woman in the leg and another 24-year-old woman in the arm.

The woman fired one more shot at Colson before running from the gas station.

Colson was transported to the Houston Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The other two women were transported to the hospital as well.

They identified a suspect but did not release the name. Murder and Aggravated Assault warrants are forthcoming.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.