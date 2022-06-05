1 dead, 3 injured in east Macon shooting: What we know

Deputies say the shooting happened at an abandoned home on Jones Avenue

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting left one man dead and three others injured.

According to a news release, it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday. It says deputies received a call of shots fired at an abandoned home in the 300-block of Jones Avenue.

Three people left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital. A fourth person was found by deputies behind the abandoned home, and they were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Cleveland Raines, died at the hospital.

The other three men are listed in stable condition: 23-year-old Jarvis Hill, 22-year-old Alizya Sinclair, and 19-year-old Ralph Hughes.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.