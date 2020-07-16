Update: 1 dead, 2 injured in west Macon construction accident

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the accident sent several other people to the hospital

MACON, Ga. — At least one person died and two people were injured after a construction accident on Chambers Road in Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the Quality Inn at 4630 Chambers Road.

They say it happened around 11 a.m.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones identified the deceased as 18-year-old Johnny Stewart.

Jones says the crane was lifting a hotel sign when it fell. He says one worker was pronounced dead at 11:19 a.m., and a second worker and bystander were injured.

Jones identified the worker who was killed as 18-year-old Johnny Stewart of Macon.

So far, nobody is explaining how the accident happened.