Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 50-year-old R.L. Brown was killed Thursday night in a car crash on Liberty Church Road at Industrial Drive.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an accident that killed a man at intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road Thursday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 7:30 p.m., 50-year-old R.L. Brown Jr was driving west on Liberty Church Road when his SUV was hit by a truck traveling north.

Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, 66-year-old Gregory Lee Ford, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.