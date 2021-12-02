MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an accident that killed a man at intersection of Industrial Highway and Liberty Church Road Thursday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 7:30 p.m., 50-year-old R.L. Brown Jr was driving west on Liberty Church Road when his SUV was hit by a truck traveling north.
Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, 66-year-old Gregory Lee Ford, was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.
This accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.