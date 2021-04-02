1 dead after wreck on Highway 16 in Putnam County

The wreck happened Thursday on Highway 16.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a wreck on Highway 16 in Putnam County Thursday.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, the two vehicles involved were an 18-wheeler and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

He says evidence shows the driver of the Tiguan crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on. They believe the driver might have had a medical emergency, based on medication that was in the car at the scene of the accident.

Wayne Boughman Dennis of Union, South Carolina, was driving the Brown Packing Company 18-wheeler. Sills says he is okay.

The driver of the Volkswagen did not survive the accident. The name has not yet been released pending notification of their next of kin.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.