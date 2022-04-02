11-year-old seriously injured in deadly Jones County crash

Investigators say the 11-year-old was airlifted to Children's Egleston in Atlanta

GRAY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an accident left a 26-year-old dead and two others injured.

According to Jones County Deputy Coroner Wayne Grier, the two-car crash happened on Graham Road around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Kenny Allen says Troy McWilliams, 26, was driving his Honda Civic down the road when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Buick Le Sabre.

The Civic went up an embankment into the tree line, and McWilliams died from his injuries at the scene.

Two people were inside the Le Sabre – Mary Nelson and her 11-year-old granddaughter. Allen says Nelson is expected to recover and her granddaughter was flown to Children’s Egleston Hospital in Atlanta with serious injuries.

Both McWilliams and Nelson live on the road where the accident happened.