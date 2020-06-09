1 dead, several others injured in shooting in Hancock County

According to Special Agent in Charge, Mary Chandler, the GBI was called in to assist the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a shooting in Hancock County.

According to Special Agent in Charge, Mary Chandler, the GBI was called to assist the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. Sunday in a shooting investigation.

Chandler says there are several other victims. The GBI is working to confirm the exact number of victims and their conditions.

The shooting happened at 52 Faye Street.

Chandler says right now the GBI is notifying family members and they will provide more information throughout the day.