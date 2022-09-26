1 killed, 1 hospitalized after car crash on Emery Highway in Macon

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where the driver of the Chevrolet later died. The driver of the Pontiac is listed in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a car accident on Emery Highway at Fort Hill Street that left one person dead and another hospitalized Monday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 p.m., a Pontiac G8 was driving west on Emery Highway tried to make a left turn onto Fort Hill Street while another car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was driving east on Emery, and the two crashed into each other.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital where the driver of the Chevrolet later died.

The driver of the Pontiac is listed in stable condition.

This accident is still under investigation.