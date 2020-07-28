Elderly woman killed, 2 injured in Putnam County wreck

An elderly couple was on their way home to Washington County from Atlanta when the head-on collision happened

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and two people are hurt after a car accident on Monday afternoon.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened around 3 p.m.

He says an elderly couple was traveling northbound on 441 on their way home to Washington County from Atlanta in a 2012 Toyota Highlander.

When they tried to turn on to Bethany Church Road to head straight home, they crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Trailblazer, Sills said.

The driver of the Trailblazer, 48-year-old Roseta Samantha Harris, was airlifted to Navicent Health.

84-year-old Robert Lewis of Eastman, the driver of the Highlander, was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens by ambulance.

His wife, 83-year-old Kathryn Dukes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sills says he has no update on their conditions and does not know the extent of their injuries, but he says Robert Lewis was alert and talking when at the hospital.

