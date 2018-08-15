One person is dead after a head-on collision in east Macon Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on the 3300-block of Ocmulgee East Boulevard, near East Macon Park.

Coroner Leon Jones said the driver of a Jeep Cherokee crossed the center line and collided with a dump truck owned by a Washington County company.

The Jeep Cherokee driver died on the scene, he said. The truck driver was not injured.

Bibb County deputies are on the scene investigating.

Jones said the victim is trapped inside the Jeep. Ocmulgee East Boulevard is blocked in both directions.

