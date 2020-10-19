MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a single-car accident that killed one person near the 3200 block of Mercer University Drive Monday evening.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 5 p.m., eastbound traffic had stopped for the traffic light near Mercer University Drive's intersection with Anthony Road when a car driving east failed to stop. The driver went off the road, through the parking lot of the Advanced Auto Parts store, crossing over Eveline Avenue, and hit a tree.
The driver, 71-year-old Albert Caines, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he later died.
No one else was hurt in the accident.
This accident is under investigation. If you have any information on this accident, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Accident Investigators at 478-751-7500.