MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a single-car accident that killed one person near the 3200 block of Mercer University Drive Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 5 p.m., eastbound traffic had stopped for the traffic light near Mercer University Drive's intersection with Anthony Road when a car driving east failed to stop. The driver went off the road, through the parking lot of the Advanced Auto Parts store, crossing over Eveline Avenue, and hit a tree.

The driver, 71-year-old Albert Caines, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he later died.

No one else was hurt in the accident.