1 killed in wreck on High Falls Road in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after a Monroe County wreck early Wednesday morning.

According to Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after midnight on High Falls Road near Boxankle Road.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Mercury Grand Maruis was traveling west towards I-75 when the driver hit a Ford Crown Victoria.

The driver of the Ford tried to avoid an accident, but the Mercury hit the other car near it's passenger headlight.

That's when the Mercury went down into a "deep" embankment. Lewis says first responders had to extract an entrapped passenger from the car.

That injured man was taken to the Monroe County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Mercury's driver was taken to Navicent and treated for minor injures.

The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.