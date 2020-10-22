One dead in Dodge County after SUV, 18-wheeler collide

The accident happened near State Road 126E and Middle Ground Church Road.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — At least one person is dead after a wreck on Middle Ground Church Road in Dodge County on Thursday morning.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident happened near State Road 126 Eastbound and Middle Ground Church Road, and all lanes are blocked there now.

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith says the wreck was between an 18-wheeler and an SUV.

He's not sure what time the accident happened, but he knows it was before daylight.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.

Smith says he does not know know if the person killed is male or female, and they have not been identified.