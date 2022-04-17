1 man in stable but serious condition after being stabbed by girlfriend in Wrightsville

It happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in stable but serious condition after being stabbed in Wrightsville on Saturday night.

According to Wrightsville Police Chief Aaron Price, Johnson County deputies and Wrightsville Police officers arrived at the Pine Terrace Apartments at 9 p.m.

He says when they got there they found 23-year-old Ryan Rozier of Wrightsville stabbed in the chest.

EMS was called and he was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Rozier's girlfriend, 25-year-old Kenbrilla Jenkins of Wrightsville, was arrested and has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Price says he expects more charges will follow.

Authorities do not know what led up the stabbing at this time.