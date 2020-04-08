Woman killed after being hit by tractor-trailer on I-75 in Monroe County

Investigators say the woman was walking on the interstate near her broken down car when she was hit

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was killed Sunday night after being hit by a tractor-trailer while walking on I-75 south in Monroe County.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to I-75 southbound around mile marker 184 for a tractor trailer accident with an "unknown object" in the middle of the road.

When deputies got there, they found Amanda Faye Banks of Flovilla, Georgia had been hit by the tractor-trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations show that a car belonging to Banks was broken down in the area where the accident happened, the post says.

Banks was not inside her car at the time of the accident.

The sheriff's office says the death is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.