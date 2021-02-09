10 Macon-Bibb County firefighters honored in promotion ceremony

Promotions included two new captains, four new lieutenants, and four new sergeants

MACON, Georgia — A group of Bibb County firefighters are moving up the ranks.

Thursday morning, city leaders, families, and friends gathered at the Macon-Bibb Fire Station headquarters as 10 firefighters received promotions.

Out of those promotions, two were named captains, four were named lieutenants, and four were named sergeants.

The firefighters received a certificate, a firefighter helmet, and their families were able to place their new rank pins on their uniforms.

Interim Fire Chief Shane Edwards says he expects the new officers to do great work from the start.

"The citizens in Macon-Bibb County can definitely feel safer today knowing that these new officers have been trained," Edwards said. "They've had many, many days of educational opportunities that assist them with their strategic decisions."