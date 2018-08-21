Nearly a dozen Central Georgia businesses were raided Tuesday as the result of an investigation into illegal gambling practices.

A release from Warner Robins Police said the warrants were served in Warner Robins, Centerville, Macon, Byron and Perry starting at around 9 a.m.

The release says arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: #13Investigates: How are some confiscated funds being spent in Macon-Bibb?

RELATED: GBI makes 6 gambling arrests in Cordele

RELATED: GBI: 4 Crisp Co. businesses targeted by gambling search warrant raids

The following is a list of businesses and homes:

Simply Self Storage in Macon, 6416 Peak Road, Suite #15

Tobacco World in Warner Robins, 2991 Highway 41N

Raceway in Byron, 2502 Georgia 247 Connector

Low Lo Food Mart in Warner Robins, 1400 Russell Parkway

Quick Stop 3 in Warner Robins, 1063 Russell Parkway

Sunoco in Warner Robins, 1001 Leverette Road

Jump In in Warner Robins, 915 Lake Joy Road

One Stop Food Mart in Perry, 504 Perry Parkway

Circle 9 Food Mart in Perry, 423 Gen. Courtney Hodges Boulevard

Jack’s Wine & Spirits in Byron, 100 John E. Howard Drive

200-block of Bridgeway Drive in Warner Robins

100-block of Estates Way in Warner Robins

100-block of Chesire Drive in Warner Robins

100-block of Jamestown Court in Centerville

500-block of Saint Marlo Drive in Centerville

© 2018 WMAZ