10 foot alligator hit, killed on Highway 441 in Milledgeville

Deputy Brandon Towe says a passerby measured the gator, it was 10 feet 6 inches long.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 10 foot alligator was hit and killed early Sunday morning in Milledgeville on Highway 441.

According to Deputy Brandon Towe, the call came in around 8 a.m. that a gator was hit near C & B Processing.

When Towe arrived, he says it was dead. Multiple people had hit it.

Towe says this is the third alligator he’s heard of being hit in the area within the past few months. There are several ponds nearby.