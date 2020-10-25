10 foot alligator hit, killed on Highway 441 in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 10 foot alligator was hit and killed early Sunday morning in Milledgeville on Highway 441.
According to Deputy Brandon Towe, the call came in around 8 a.m. that a gator was hit near C & B Processing.
When Towe arrived, he says it was dead. Multiple people had hit it.
A passerby had a tape measure and said it was 10 feet 6 inches long.
Towe says this is the third alligator he’s heard of being hit in the area within the past few months. There are several ponds nearby.
A passerby tied a rope to the gator’s leg to pull it off the road. DNR came out to assist after that, according to Towe.