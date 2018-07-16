The 10-month-old baby critically injured in an accident on Highway 83 in Monroe County last Thursday has died.

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says, “It is with great sadness that we report that William M. Foster (10 months) of Forsyth has since passed away as a result of injuries sustained in Thursday’s accident. Please keep the families who were touched by this terrible collision in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to Lt. Lawson Bittick with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:20 a.m. on the stretch of the highway between Jeffrey Way and Abernathy Road.

He says that -- according to witness statements – a 2006 blue Nissan Altima driven by 24-year-old Carole Foster was going north. She crossed the center line and hit a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by 50-year-old Howard Zach.

Bittick says Foster died at the scene. Zach was pronounced dead while the ambulance was on the way to the hospital.

Bittick says the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of the accident.

© 2018 WMAZ