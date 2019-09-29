MACON, Ga. — A 10-year-old boy is dead after a single-car wreck Sunday morning on Hawkinsville Road in Macon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 9:28 a.m.

The office says a man was traveling on Hawkinsville Road just before the Warner Robins city limit, when he left the road and hit a guardrail.

The car then went down an embankment and hit a tree. Both the driver and his son were ejected from the car, the office says.

The driver was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health for his injuries, and the boy was pronounced dead on scene.

The office says names will be released once next of kin is notified.

The accident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

RELATED: Authorities identify victims, suspects in deadly Butts County wreck that followed pursuit

RELATED: Man killed in Dooly County wreck on I-75

RELATED: Macon pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on Gray Highway

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.