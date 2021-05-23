10-year-old opens lemonade stand, donates money to Macon Outreach

For her birthday, Harper Mayfield wanted supplies to build a lemonade stand, but not to earn money for herself -- but for others!

MACON, Ga. — One Macon 10-year-old is using her gifts to give back to the community -- literally.

Harper Mayfield had a birthday a few weeks ago, and for her birthday she wanted materials to build a lemonade stand.

Her parents bought her the materials, but wanted to know what she was going to use the money that she earned from it for.

She is donating all proceeds that she makes to Macon Outreach!

"Actually a while ago on my birthday, I really like helping people, and instead of getting gifts for me -- I have 5 other siblings, and I wanted to get them presents instead of me because I couldn't think of anything I wanted, but I could think of a bunch of things they would want," Mayfield said.