Hiring will take off for a new aircraft-maintenance company based at Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services hosted an open house Tuesday to show off its new facility in south Bibb.

Last year, Brazilian aircraft company signed a 3-year lease for Macon, and Tuesday afternoon, the company's CEO Johann Bordais announced that they will be expanding the facility from two hangars to five.

Embraer has already hired 138 employees. Bordais says they expect to double that number soon.

"We have people actually coming from across the country as far as California, as an example. Half of the technicians we have on the ground today are from Macon, local, so that's what we like -- the mix, and that's what I made this business for -- to bring project and take care of the people," said Bordais.

Embraer says it is the third-largest aircraft manufacturer in the world. Their Macon facility maintains commercial jet aircraft.