100+ Warner Robins families fed in drive-thru food giveaway

Harvest Builders Worship Center Pastor Levi Rozier said being able to help the community is a demonstration of love.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A church in Warner Robins partnered with single moms to help people across Central Georgia.

Harvest Builders Worship Center and Single Moms Connect fed more than 100 families in a drive-thru giveaway Tuesday afternoon.

Single Moms Connect is a nonprofit organization that supports single mothers and their children.

Military members and others came together as volunteers to hand out food.

Harvest Builders Worship Center Pastor Levi Rozier said being able to help the community is a demonstration of love.

"Our church is loving God, loving people, and we don't want to just talk about it, we have to be about it, and so anytime I get the opportunity to get outside these walls and touch the heart of people, I'm excited about that," said Rozier.

Single Moms Connect founder Dzonrial McCrary said the event was a way to help people who have been struggling due to the pandemic.

"You have so many different things going on with the system to where a lot of them are not able to get the support that they need through the government, and a lot of them are just trying to make ends meet -- they've lost their jobs and so they're still trying to do what they can to feed their families," McCrary said.