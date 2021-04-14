Rowesville woman turns 100 and the town turns out

Willie Mae Walker celebrated her 100th birthday by watched loved ones drive by with signs and well wishes.

ROWESVILLE, S.C. — Willie Mae Walker is celebrating her 100th birthday in Rowesville. The celebration was at her home as she watched loved ones drive by with signs on their cars and yelling happy birthday.

"We actually did this last year for her birthday, so we were in the groove for it," said Walker's Nephew, Robert Dukes.

"For her hundredth birthday, we had to do it a lot bigger to mark the special occasion," said Walker's Niece, Michelle Chase

When asked what was Walker's favorite part of the birthday parade, she said the whole event was special.

"I couldn't tell you," said Walker. "It was all very fabulous."

At the end of the drive-thru parade, the town's mayor presented Walker with a proclamation declaring April 14th in Rowesville as 'Willie Mae Walker Day. Walker says she is looking forward to spending time with her family while enjoying her birthday cake.

"Being in a small town like this, she loves the attention of relatives when they come to visit," said Dukes.