GRAY, Ga. — Even the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop the party Monday for 100-year-old Helen Kilgore of Gray.

Led by a sheriff’s deputy cruiser, dozens of Jones Countians drove up to the Stone Brooke Suites to wish Miss Helen a happy birthday.

She's a native of Lizella and says she used to pick cotton for pennies.

According to her daughter, Helen married at age 15 in the middle of the Great Depression.

She is also the only surviving member of her family and she has three children, nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one GREAT-GREAT grandchild.

She's also a Braves and Georgia Bulldogs Fan, a former Macon poll worker, and a charter member of Greenwood Baptist Church.

Happy Birthday Miss Helen, Straight from the Heart!

