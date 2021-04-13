100-year-old Macon man gets proclamation: April 6 is Mr. Young 'Buddy' Barron Day

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has pronounced April 6th "Mr. Young 'Buddy' Barron Day, after Buddy joined the Centenarian Club.

MACON, Ga. — "Georgia Living Senior Care" reports that only about one out of every 5,000 Americans makes it into the "Centenarian Club," those who live to at least 100. One of the club's newest members lives in Macon.

Every day, you can find 100-year-old Young Barron, known as "Buddy," sitting on his front porch.



“Well, I sit out here and enjoy, think about the old times when I first come to Macon, how everything looked and how everything was,” said Buddy.

He's been living in the same house in Macon's historic Pleasant Hill neighborhood for more than 70 years.

“When I first got here, everything was looking beautiful.”

Buddy remembers when Little Richard lived just up the block.

“When I first moved to Macon, he was staying right down there,” Buddy said.



The 100-year-old thinks he's the oldest man in the neighborhood now.



“I'm the only somebody I know here living to speak on it.”



This big milestone led Mayor Lester Miller to proclaim April 6th as "Mr. Young 'Buddy' Barron Day."



“It's an excitement I can't explain at all,” said Buddy.



Dsto Moore is one of seven of Buddy's grandchildren. He said two elementary schools sent birthday cards for the big day.



“He's not a Nobel Peace Prize winner, not a lawyer or doctor, but he's been a mentor in my life,” said Moore.

Moore said Buddy shares with him the neighborhood's history, but also the country's history.

“He's almost like a walking library.”

Moore said that Buddy's great-grandfather was a slave.

“From being from his great-grandfather to now, our family in Heaven is looking down like, ‘Wow Buddy!’”

When asked what his secret to living up to a century is, Buddy answered, “The good will of God -- that's all.”