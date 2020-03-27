TENNILLE, Ga. — A house fire that destroyed a vacant home in Tennille this week was intentionally set, according to investigators.

A news release says the fire was called in around 8 p.m. Wednesday on Greta Street in Tennille.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found the 1,240 square-foot home fully engulfed in flames.

A 2,017 square-foot brick dwelling and a neighboring home also sustained damage from the fire.

“The residence has been vacant for several years and did not have electrical service at the time of the fire,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.

His office is now looking for the person, or people, who are responsible for setting the fire. A reward of up to $10,000 for information is available and calls to 1-800-282-5804 can be made 24 hours a day.

