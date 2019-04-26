A burn ban will begin next Wednesday, May 1st and last through September 30th for 54 counties in Georgia.

RELATED: Prescribed burns bring smoke to Central Georgia

11 of those counties are here in Central Georgia, and failure to cooperate can lead to some hefty fines.

The ban is put in place to keep air quality high during the warm summer months in Georgia.

Certain agricultural burns, prescribed burns, barbecues, and campfires, however, are allowed during the ban.

RELATED: 'You have to basically feel your way through:' Macon-Bibb firefighter talks risks on the job after 5 injured in house fire