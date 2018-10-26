Nearly a dozen people were indicted on federal charges Friday in connection with a meth trafficking ring that includes Central and southeast Georgia.

The 17-count indictment lists 11 people, some of which are illegal aliens that face deportation.

They are:

Kenneth Woodrow Mancil, 53

Eugene Wright aka ‘Burt,’ 52

Donna Bazemore aka ‘Dirty D,’ 45

Enrique Lopez aka ‘Ricky,’ 44

Kristel Merritt, 43

Angela Hurst, 38

Ryan Bland, 32

Enio Camacho-Pineda aka ‘Tony Montana,’ 31

Ricardo Santana-Hernandez aka ‘Armani,’ 31

Angie McCoy aka ‘Angie Woods,’ 24

Cristian Jesus Martinez, 19

The release from the Department of Justice says 10 of them are under arrest and have been ordered to be detained until trial. Eugene Wright is currently a fugitive and has not been arrested yet.

If convicted, all of them face a minimum punishment of 20 years to life in prison without parole.

A criminal indictment contains only charges. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

