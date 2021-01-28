11 indicted in Central Georgia drug and dogfighting ring

The fights allegedly happened between May 2019 and Feb. 2020

Nearly a dozen people now face a combined total of 136 charges after a federal indictment was unsealed Thursday.

According to a Department of Justice news release, the defendants conspired between May 2019 and Feb. 2020 to distribute more five kilos of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

It also says a handful of the 11 were also involved in a conspiracy to showcase dogs in a dogfight, which involves them possessing, training and receiving dogs to make them fight.

The 11 were identified as: Jarvis Lockett, 40, of Warner Robins, Georgia; Derrick Owens, 37, of Woodland, Georgia; Christopher Raines, 50, of Talbotton, Georgia; Armard Davis, 41, of Fort Valley, Georgia; Jason Carter, 38, of Phoenix City, Alabama; Shaquille Bentley, 26, of Roberta, Georgia; Bryanna Holmes, 24, of Fort Valley, Georgia; Vernon Vegas, 49, of Suwanee, Georgia; Lekey Davis, 45, of Talbotton, Georgia, Kathy Ann Whitfield, 61, of Columbus, Georgia; and Rodrick Walton, 40, of Shiloh, Georgia.

“Dog fighting is brutal and illegal; it is particularly troubling when combined with drug trafficking,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary for the Middle District of Georgia. “We will investigate and prosecute individuals who engage in these criminal acts and seek justice for all of their victims. I thank our law enforcement partners for their hard work on this significant investigation.”