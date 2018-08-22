A baby girl is fighting for her life after being critically injured in a single-car accident Tuesday night.

According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the accident happened around 9 p.m. on Riggins Mill Road in Macon.

He says Jaquelon Solomon, age 23, was driving a Mitsubishi Montero at the time of the accident.

Solomon says a deer ran out in front of the car and it caused him to a hit tree on the Georgia Forestry Commission’s property.

11-month-old Ava Solomon was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced brain-dead around 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Jones.

