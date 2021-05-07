11-year-old arrested, charged with arson in Washington County fires

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says the child was detained in a state juvenile facility and is awaiting a hearing in Washington County Juvenile Court.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old was arrested and charged with arson after a fire that happened at a trailer home on Highway 242 on Sunday.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the juvenile faces 3 counts of arson in separate fires that happened at the mobile home in rural Washington County near Bartow as well as at Park Avenue Apartments in Sandersville on July 1.

No one was hurt in the fires.