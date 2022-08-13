11-year-old in hospital after being struck by car in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a car on Macland Road in Paulding County Friday evening.
Georgia State Patrol said the child was walking back from a convenience story with a friend when he decided to dash across the road.
They added that the child was transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and is currently in stable condition.
GSP also said no charges have been made.
