Bibb County Residents will virtually celebrate the life of Joshua Solomon to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

MACON, Georgia — People will gather virtually on Saturday to celebrate the 11th annual Joshua's Wish Birthday Bash.

The event celebrates the life of Joshua Solomon, who passed away in 2009 due to an inoperable brain tumor.

A year later, his parents founded the nonprofit organization in his honor to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

In years past, the event included dinner and dancing, but this year's is online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua's mother and foundation co-founder Labrina Solomon talked about the foundation's goals and how anyone can contribute.