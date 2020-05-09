12-year-old Kaitlyn Yozviak laid to rest, GBI conducts another search warrant

Kaitlyn was laid to rest Saturday morning in Warner Robins. GBI is still investigating cause of death.

Kaitlyn Yozviak was laid to rest Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Parkway Memorial Garden in Warner Robins.

Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler with the GBI says they carried out another search warrant on Friday at Kaitlyn’s residence between 10 a.m. and 4:30 pm.

The GBI says the preliminary investigation shows Kaitlyn was subjected to "excessive physical pain due to medical negligence," according to a news release.